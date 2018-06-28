Tarrytown Comprehensive Plan Update

Written by Tiffany Zezula

Dear Tarrytown Resident,

On behalf of the Village of Tarrytown, we'd like to thank you for your participation in the Comprehensive Planning process this year. The Village released the Draft Comprehensive Plan for public review at the beginning of June.

Printed copies may be found at either of the following locations:

Village Clerk’s Office – Village Hall, One Depot Plaza

Warner Library – 121 N Broadway

The Draft Plan may also be found online via the Village website (www.tarrytowngov.com) and project website (www.tarrytownconnected.com).

The Village will be collecting any comments on the Draft Plan through Monday, August 6, 2018. Any comment on the Draft Plan must be submitted in writing for consideration. Comments may be submitted in either of the following ways:

Via email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Via website: https://www.tarrytownconnected.com/get-involved.html

Thank you for helping shape Tarrytown’s future.

Thank you,

Tiffany Zezula

On behalf of the Village of Tarrytown and WXY team