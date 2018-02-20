One Lighthouse Way: Where Architecture Becomes Art

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

One Lighthouse Way has raised the bar for luxury residential living in Westchester by commissioning a number of artists to create spectacular pieces for both the lobby and courtyard. As one enters the lobby, there is a breathtaking, oversized mural, which includes artisanal glass as one would see in Murano and Venice. This New England artist, of Clancy Designs Glass Studio from Jamestown, Rhode Island, created the design especially for this Hudson River location.

Clancy Designs is a boutique handblown-glass studio run by married couple David and Jennifer Clancy. They specialize in creating finely

craftedfunctional and sculptural work, which can be found all over the world. The installation at One Lighthouse Way was inspired by the flow and reflections of sunlight on the Hudson River.

At the center of One Lighthouse Way is a private clubroom and courtyard, which is anchored by a work of industrial art created by Peter Diepenbrock, who is a nationally renowned artist.

Peter has exhibited many of his sculptures in museums and art galleries. He has also served as a Professor at RISD (Rhode Island School of Design) and maintains a studio practice that specializes in large-scale art.

One Lighthouse Way offers panoramic views of the Hudson River with oversized balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows to create true indoor-outdoor living. This boutique collection of homes offers four distinct living options: the Tower Residences on the penthouse level; the Stone Terrace Residences with expansive patio space; the Beacon residences and the Townhomes, a limited edition of duplexes. One Lighthouse Way in Tarrytown is currently 50% sold with anticipated delivery in Early Spring 2018.