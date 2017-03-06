Monday, March 06, 2017
   
Text Size
Banner

Traffic Alert - from Tarrytown Village Clerk

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by Carol Booth Monday, 06 March 2017

The contractor installing the sanitary sewer force main on Route 9 (S. Broadway) and Route 119 will begin work on Route 9 to remove the temporary asphalt over the trench where the new sewer main was installed and replacing it with a concrete slabs.  The work will occur between 300 S. Broadway to a point just south of Prospect Avenue. This work will require Route 9 to be reduced to one-lane and there will be a traffic control officer at each end of the work zone. The work will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is anticipated that the work will take 5 to 8 days to complete.  Steel plates will be required overnight as work progresses in order for the concrete to cure.  Following this work, the contractor will be milling and paving the roadway.

Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form