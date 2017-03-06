Traffic Alert - from Tarrytown Village Clerk

Written by Carol Booth

The contractor installing the sanitary sewer force main on Route 9 (S. Broadway) and Route 119 will begin work on Route 9 to remove the temporary asphalt over the trench where the new sewer main was installed and replacing it with a concrete slabs. The work will occur between 300 S. Broadway to a point just south of Prospect Avenue. This work will require Route 9 to be reduced to one-lane and there will be a traffic control officer at each end of the work zone. The work will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is anticipated that the work will take 5 to 8 days to complete. Steel plates will be required overnight as work progresses in order for the concrete to cure. Following this work, the contractor will be milling and paving the roadway.