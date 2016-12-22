Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
A Ribbon Cutting: Tarrytown Fitness Center Opens

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Friday, 16 December 2016

In late November, Joe Cotter, the President of National Resources, whose company built and paid for Tarrytown’s new Fitness Center and Pool, joined a number of  invited guests and elected officials to formally cut the red ribbon in a Grand Opening ceremony. National Resources is the developer of Hudson Harbor in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. Both the Fitness Center and Pool are only open to Tarrytown residents. Costs for membership are both Annual and Semi-Annual.

Annual / Semi-Annual

Child (16-17): $200 / $120

Adult (18+) $300 / $180

Couple: $450 / $270

Family Plan: $600 / $360

Senior Citizen (60+): $150 / $90

College Students: $150

Waiting for warm weather at the outdoor pool.The hours of operation are as follows:

Monday through Friday ~ 5:00am to 9:00pm.

Saturday ~ 7:00am to 8:00pm.

Sunday ~ 7:00am to 4:00pm.

Classes offered to members:

Total Body Strength & Conditioning Class; Zumba; Pilates; Circuit Blast; Yoga and Yoga Basics.  For Senior Citizens, the following classes are offered:  Zumba Gold and Gentle Yoga.  The Center is also looking into kids” fitness classes and family boot camps for 2017.

The total cost of the Center, including the equipment and pool, was $3,000,000, according to the Village of Tarrytown. National Resources paid that amount in its entirety.

