Tarrytown Pool To Miss Memorial Day Opening

During the first week of May we visited the new Tarrytown Recreation Center where we found the doors open, however, no staff present. The photo taken shows the new equipment in the fitness center, and the following statement on May 5, from Village Administrator Michael Blau, reveals its status along with the status of the pool.

“As of now we have not executed a management and operation agreement with anyone for the Fitness Center and Exercise Room in the new Recreation Center. It is our hope that the Recreation Center will open around Memorial Day. The pool opening will be a little later. We are shooting for July 4. In regards to membership, both the fitness center and the pool will only be open to Village residents. That will enable the Village to assess utilization. Once that assessment is completed, the Village can determine whether either facility will be open to a population outside of Tarrytown.”