Tarrytown Pool To Miss Memorial Day Opening

“As of now we have not executed a management and operation agreement with anyone for the Fitness Center and Exercise Room in the new Recreation Center. It is our hope that the Recreation Center will open around Memorial Day. The pool opening will be a little later. We are shooting for July 4. In regards to membership, both the fitness center and the pool will only be open to Village residents. That will enable the Village to assess utilization. Once that assessment is completed, the Village can determine whether either facility will be open to a population outside of Tarrytown.”
Disclaimer
