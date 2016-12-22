Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Tarrytown Social Worker Creates Award Winning Documentary

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Monday, 02 May 2016

Sherry Saturno, a local Tarrytown social worker, recently wrote and produced a short documentary film called "Human Investment". This film examines what drives physicians, nurses, social workers, educators, and other professionals to invest themselves in helping others, and it has just won a national award for Best Documentary Film via the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).

The film explores through a series of compelling interviews what motivates professionals to dedicate themselves to the humanity of care, including working with the elderly and the sick.

The name of the award is the 2016 NASW Media Award for Best Documentary. The National Association of Social Workers is the largest membership organization of professional social workers in the world, and more information on both the organization and the award winners can be found here: http://www.socialworkersspeak.org/hollywood-connection/and-the-2016-nasw-media-award-winners-are.html

To watch the documentary, follow this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRJs_Cly4Kk

 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form