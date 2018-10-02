Village of Ossining Recruiting for Open Positions

We strive to fill all open positions with residents who are passionate about the Board they choose and are enthusiastic to serve. Our staff is available to help you identify a Board or Commission that would best suit your interests.
There are nine different Boards and Commissions. For more information on each, please visit our website at https://www.villageofossining.org/boards.
While interviews and selection will be done in November and December for 2019 appointments, there are immediate openings on the Environmental Advisory Council as well as the Zoning Board of Appeals. If you are interested in serving on a Board or Commission, please complete the online application linked below.
We thank the residents of the Village of Ossining for their dedication and commitment to service.
Vacancies
Arts Projects Committee: 7 Vacancies
Board of Architectural Review and Planning Board: 4 Vacancies
Civilian Police Complaint Review Board: 1 Vacancy
Environmental Advisory Council: 5 Vacancies
Historic Preservation Commission: 4 Vacancies
Landlord-Tenant Relations Council - 4 Vacancies
Recreation Advisory Board: 2 Village Vacancies/ 2 Town Vacancies
Zoning Board of Appeals: 1 Vacancy
Media Contact:
Office of the Village Manager
914-941-3554
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it