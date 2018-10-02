Tuesday, October 02, 2018
   
Village of Ossining Recruiting for Open Positions

Tuesday, 02 October 2018

The Board of Trustees and Village Manager are recruiting talented and interested residents from the Village of Ossining for appointment to open positions on various Boards and Commissions. Our Boards and Commissions vary in size and involvement, yet all are designed to help shape and influence critical decisions and services for the Village of Ossining.

We strive to fill all open positions with residents who are passionate about the Board they choose and are enthusiastic to serve. Our staff is available to help you identify a Board or Commission that would best suit your interests.

There are nine different Boards and Commissions. For more information on each, please visit our website at https://www.villageofossining.org/boards.

While interviews and selection will be done in November and December for 2019 appointments, there are immediate openings on the Environmental Advisory Council as well as the Zoning Board of Appeals. If you are interested in serving on a Board or Commission, please complete the online application linked below.

Please click here to apply

We thank the residents of the Village of Ossining for their dedication and commitment to service.

Vacancies

Arts Projects Committee: 7 Vacancies

Board of Architectural Review and Planning Board:  4 Vacancies

Civilian Police Complaint Review Board:  1 Vacancy

Environmental Advisory Council: 5 Vacancies

Historic Preservation Commission: 4 Vacancies

Landlord-Tenant Relations Council - 4 Vacancies

Recreation Advisory Board: 2 Village Vacancies/ 2 Town Vacancies

Zoning Board of Appeals:  1 Vacancy

Media Contact:

Office of the Village Manager

914-941-3554

This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

