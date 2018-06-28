June Programs For Adults At The Ossining Public Library

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

The entire month of June promises to hold many opportunities for those visiting the Ossining Public Library. Listed below a wide variety of free offerings.

Art Exhibits:

Main Gallery – Ossining Arts Council Annual Art Show. June 1 – 27.

Opening Reception on Tuesday, June 12th at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Hallway Gallery – Photography Exhibit by Steven Mones. June 1 – 29.

Opening Reception on Saturday, June 9th, 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Tuesday, June 5th at 12:30 p.m.

Bodies in the Library Book Group

The next book to be read is titled “In the Woods” by Tana French (Ireland). Copies of the books can be found at the Information Desk. Any questions please call the library at 914-941-2416 ext. 345.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Wednesday, June 6th at 6:30 p.m.

OPL Spring Film Series – Rescheduled Film

This is the rescheduled film titled “Rome – Open City.”

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Thursday, June 7th at 6:30 p.m.

The Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series

The next film to be shown is titled “Major.” For more information on the series please visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org. Join us afterwards for the panel discussion.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Sunday, June 10th at 2 p.m.

Classical Concert

The Sunday Afternoon Concert Series presents an afternoon of classical chamber music with the All Seasons Chamber Players. This concert concludes the Sunday Afternoon Concert Series for the season. The season will start back in September. For more information on the All Seasons Chamber Players and their 37th season, please visit www.allseasonschamberplayers.org.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

June - July

World Soccer Cup Tournament Screening

The library will be screening the World Soccer Cup Tournament on the big screen starting on June 14th through July 11th. Please call the library for exact times of screenings. Call Guillermo Rodriguez at 914-941-2416 ext. 326 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Thursday, June 14th at 7 p.m.

Author Presentation

The library welcomes author Howard Blum. Howard will discuss his new novel titled, “We Will Bury You.” A non-fiction, Cold-War, spy story. This book was just released in February 2018. Join us for a book signing afterwards.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Wednesday, June 20th at 6:30 p.m.

The Summer Film Series – Buzzworthy Films

The first film to be shown in this three-part series is “I-Tonya.” Starring Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Steven Rogers. Rated R and running time is two hours.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Thursday, June 21st at 2 p.m.

ReRun Movie – Afternoon Series

The next film being shown in this series is titled “Two for the Road.” A 1967 British comedy drama starring Albert Finney and Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Stanley Donen and written by Frederic Raphael. Light refreshments will be served.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Thursday, June 21st at 7 p.m.

Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

The next book to be discussed is titled “Great Plains” by Ian Frazier. Copies of the book can be found at the Information Desk.

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

Sunday, June 24th at 2 p.m.

Special Reading by Alan Sklar

If you’ve never heard him read, here’s your chance! Come to the library and enjoy the sound of voice-over actor, Alan Sklar. Alan will be reading two short-stories by Neil Gaiman. Registration not required. Any questions please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

On-Going Programs:

On-Going Mondays at 5-8 p.m.

June 4,11,18,25

Computer Classes

Free drop-in, hands-on assistance with online applications, email accounts and more. 5-7 p.m. is in English and 7-8 p.m. is in Spanish. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Registration is required. Any questions or to register please call the Reference Desk at 914-941-2416 ext. 320 or ext. 326.

FREE. In the 2nd Floor Conference Room.

On-Going Mondays at 7 – 8:15 p.m.

June 4,11,18,25

Beginner Yoga

Pre-registration is not required. For more information please contact the Teen Room at 914-941-2416 ext. 336. This program is for Teens and Adults. Please bring a yoga mat and blanket. Yoga is taught by trained yoga instructor Catherine Riedel.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

On-Going Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.

June 4,11,18,25

Memoir Writing Class

Come and learn the art of memoir writing. The instructor, Catherine Wald, is a professional writer and poet. Catherine will teach you the process, the art of organizing your thoughts and delivery. Some assignments will be given as well. Registration is required. To register please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

On-Going Tuesdays (Every other Tuesday) at 10:15 a.m.

June 5,12,19,26

Breaking News Discussion Group

Come to the library and discuss the latest news in politics with your fellow community members. This group is facilitated by Jay Forbes. Registration is required. To register please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

On-Going Tuesdays & Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

June 5,7,12,14,19,21,26,28

ESL Class

This English as a Second Language class is offered all throughout the year at the library through Westchester Community College. Open registration day’s vary per semester. For more information on the class please call 914-606-5656 or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

*WCC Fee $20 (no cash) money order or check – pay at registration. Book fee is $39.*

On-Going Tuesdays & Thursdays at 1-4 p.m.

June 5,7,12,14,19,21,26,28

Mah Jongg Group

This is an informal get-together of intermediate and advanced players. There is no assigned instructor for beginners, but if you have a fundamental knowledge of the game, the group will help you to improve your play. Tuesdays is “Tournament Day” and registration is necessary. Thursdays is regular drop-in play day and there is no registration required for Thursdays.

FREE. In the Art Gallery/Lower Level.

On-Going Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.

June 6,13,20,27

Spanish Conversation Group

At this Spanish Language meet-up, you’ll meet new amigos as you practice speaking. Discover new phrases and finally figure out verb conjugations. Meet locals who share an interest in Spanish Language & culture for conversation and fun. This group is geared toward intermediate to advanced Spanish learners, but beginners are also welcome. Instructor is Guillermo Rodriguez. No registration is required.

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

On-Going Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

June 6,13,20,27

English Conversation Group

For English as a Second Language Learners. Practice speaking and listening in a relaxed, social environment. No registration needed.

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

On-Going Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

June 6,13,20,27

SCORE – Small Business Assistance

SCORE is a national non-profit association that provides advisory and small business mentoring services for people looking to start or grow a small business. If you are looking for help, meet with a representative of the organization at the library. Appointments are available on Thursdays at 7 PM or 8 PM and MUST be made with SCORE on their website, www.scorewestchester.com, or by phone at 914-948-3907. Mr. Keating, the volunteer, will meet with his appointments in the cafe area.

FREE.

On-Going Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

June 21 & 28

SBIC - Senior Benefits Information Centers

Do you have questions about Medicare or other senior benefits? Well help is here for you the last two Thursdays each month. This program is for adults ages 60 and older, and those caring for the elderly, will achieve a better understanding of Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage. Information and counseling is provided about different types of government programs, including federal and state financial assistance programs, and county-wide benefits. This program is offered by the Westchester Library System.

FREE. In the 2nd floor conference room.

On-Going Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. (First Thursday of every month)

June 7th

TASC Connect Group/High School Equivalency Program

This group will meet on the first Thursday of each month. Want to get a High School Equivalency Diploma? Our staff and volunteers are available to help you understand and prepare for the TASC exam. This service is provided by Westchester Library System. Want to know more? Send your email and phone number to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call (914) 231-3264.

FREE. 1st Floor Study Room.

On-Going Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

June 7,14,21,28

Checkmate Chess Academy

Come and play your favorite game of chess. For all ages.

FREE. In the Teen Room

On-Going Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

June 1,8,15,22,29

Mindfulness Class

This weekly mindfulness series has two alternating formats. The meditation format relaxes the mind and body and the In Daily Life format looks at practical ways to reduce stress, improve health, overcome fear and anxiety. The class also covers tips on how to problem solve and use techniques. This class is open to all.

FREE. In the 2nd Floor Conference Room.

On-Going Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

June 2,9,16,23,30

Beginner Yoga

Pre-registration is not required. For more information please contact the Teen Room at 914-941-2416 ext. 336. This program is for Teens and Adults. Please bring a yoga mat and blanket. Yoga is taught by trained yoga instructor Catherine Riedel.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

On-Going Saturdays at 1:30 p.m.

June 2,9,16,23,30

Puzzle Making for Adults (NEW!)

Like to put puzzles together? Then this is the group for you. A group meets every Saturday and puts various puzzles together. Any questions please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327.

FREE. In the Art Gallery/Café Areas

About the Ossining Public Library

The Ossining Public Library is a School District Library chartered by the State of New York to serve all residents of the Ossining School District. As a member of the Westchester Library System, it also provides services to a larger community.

OPL’s mission is to provide easy and equal access to the broadest range of information and ideas of humanity in order to meet the educational and intellectual needs of the diverse members of our community, while enriching their social and cultural lives.