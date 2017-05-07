Ossining Food Pantry Honored

Written by MaryAnn Power

Recently, members of the Ossining Lions Club, local public officials and members of the community gathered at Briar’s Restaurant to honor the Ossining Food Pantry volunteers with the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award. This prestigious award is in recognition of the Food Pantry volunteers and their outstanding community service and dedication to others.

The Food Pantry also received community service commendations from: the New York State & Bermuda Lions Foundation; the Village of Ossining’s Mayor Victoria Gearity; the Town of Ossining’s Supervisor Dana Levenberg; Catherine Borgia of the Westchester County Board of Legislators; New York State Assembly member Sandra Galef; and New York State Senator David Carlucci.

Photo: Martin B. Engelhardt, Jr., President, Ossining Food Pantry (left) accepting the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award from Edward Klotz, past District Governor and past President Ossining Lions Club (center) and Durando (“Don”) Saccente, President, Ossining Lions Club (right).

Martin B. Engelhardt, Jr., President of the Ossining Food Pantry, states: “The Pantry has over 125 volunteers, each filling one or more specific roles to serve our clients in need. Our volunteers have kept the Pantry operating for more than 25 years and, along with our generous donors, are the difference between clients who have enough to eat and those who go without. I am honored to be associated with these wonderful volunteers. On behalf of all of our volunteers at the Food Pantry, we are honored to be the recipients of the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award. We thank the Ossining Lions Club, our local public officials, and everyone who attended for supporting our efforts to help those in need.”

The Ossining Food Pantry is called upon to feed a growing number of people each year from the Briarcliff and Ossining area. We are a 100% volunteer-run organization with no paid staff, relying on the hard work of volunteers and donations from the community.

The Food Pantry is always in need of nonperishable food items. If you would like to arrange a food drive with your organization, please call the Pantry office at 914-762-5510 and leave a voicemail message. A volunteer will return the call to give you specifics on what foods are needed and how to arrange delivery of the food to Trinity Church in Ossining.

To make a financial donation, please follow the link to the Ossining Food Pantry website: www.ossiningfoodpantry.org or call the office number listed above. Donations may also be sent to: Ossining Food Pantry, PO Box 869, Ossining, NY 10562.