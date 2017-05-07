April Programs For Adults At The Ossining Public Library

Written by James Trapasso

Art Exhibit

Main Gallery: “Birds & Butterflies” by photographer, Lewis Bogaty. April 1 – 29.

Opening reception – Sunday, April 9th at 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend and meet the artist in person.

Sunday, April 2nd at 2 p.m.

Classical concert featuring Ronee Boyce

The Sunday Afternoon Concert Series presents, Ronee Boyce, an instrumentalist on piano. Described as an “inspirational musician” from Canada. A recipient of numerous local and national prizes, she was chosen as a winner of the New York International Piano Competition in 2006. Ronee has performed all over the world including; Canada, U.S., London, France, Spain and the Caribbean. Ronee is an advocate for Slavic and Russian repertoire. “Ronee…charmed the audience with beautifully shaped phrasing of each musical line, drawing her listeners into an otherworldly web of poesy and elegance.” – The Daily Herald.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Saturday, April 8th & 15th at 11 a.m.

“Through the Window” Art Workshop

This workshop is taught by artist Mary McFerran. In this hands-on workshop participants will create fabric collage translations of the views through the windows of the Ossining Library. We will begin by making line sketches of a view from the windows then compose bold, abstract, stitched fabric renditions on 12X12 backings. Once mounted and finished these works of art will be displayed in the library. This workshop is free and all materials will be provided. Registration is required. To register please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

Saturday, April 8th at 10 a.m.

Special Book Signing with author Lane Cobb

Lane Cobb is a Life & Wellness Coach and will have her latest book available for purchase and signing. Her book is titled “Heal Your Power, Heal Your Life – 10 Essential Healing Practices for Women on the Rise.” Lane will also be conducting a two-part writing workshop for women coming up later in April and in May.

Main Lobby

Wednesday, April 12th at 7 p.m.

M&M Theater Productions Presents – “Much Ado About Nothing”

This program is provided by the Red Monkey Theater Group and is a new dramatization of Shakespeare’s comedy of love, wit, deception, revenge, and redemption. This 90 minute adaptation, directed by Tal Aviezer, is set in the late 1940’s, just after the close of World War II, and will feature period costumes and music, including classics of swing and big band as well as original choreography and original songs composed and performed for the production.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30 p.m.

Spring Film Series – “Rarely Screened Hitchcock #2”

The second film in this series is titled “The Trouble with Harry” (1955) and is 100 minutes. Starring John Forsythe, Shirley McLaine and Edmund Gwenn. This series is curated by Bonnie Katz.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Thursday, April 20th at 6:30 p.m.

The Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series

Please join us for the film and a panel discussion afterwards. For more information on the films being shown please visit www.ossiningdocumentaries.org or pick-up a flier at the library.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Sunday, April 23rd at 2 p.m.

Classical Concert with Vent Nouveau

The Sunday Afternoon Concert Series presents, Vent Nouveau. This group is made of the finest wind and brass players in the New York area. Vent Nouveau is dedicated to bringing attention to the wide variety of underperformed repertoire for winds and brass. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance! For more information please visit www.ventnouveauny.com.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Monday, April 24th at 7 p.m.

The Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting

This is an open meeting to the public and all are welcome to attend.

FREE. In the Director’s Office.

Wednesday, April 26th at 7 p.m.

History Presentation on “Hemingway’s Paris”

In this presentation attendees will learn about the places in Paris frequented by Hemingway such as La Closerie des Lilas, the café where he wrote his masterpiece, The Sun also Rises. You will learn about the famous people he associated with such as; F. Scott Fitzgerald and many others. You will also learn about the painters that influenced his prose style. Presented by Elizabeth Kemble who was born in Paris and studied French at Barnard College and has been a Hemingway fan since the age of 10.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

Thursday, April 27th at 7 p.m.

Mortgage Presentation

Are you a first-time homebuyer? Looking for that right mortgage? Come to this presentation and have all of your questions and concerns answered by the mortgage professionals from Emigrant Bank. Registration required please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Walk-ins are always welcome.

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

On-Going Programs:

On-Going Mondays at 5-8 p.m.

April 3, 10, 17, 24

Computer Classes

Free drop-in, hands-on assistance with online applications, email accounts and more. 5-7 p.m. is in English and 7-8 p.m. is in Spanish. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Registration is required. Any questions or to register please call the Reference Desk at 914-941-2416 ext. 320 or ext. 326.

FREE. In the 2nd Floor Conference Room.

On-Going Mondays at 7 – 8:15 p.m.

April 3, 17, 24

Beginner Yoga

Pre-registration is not required. For more information please contact the Teen Room at 914-941-2416 ext. 336. This program is for Teens and Adults. Please bring a yoga mat and blanket. Yoga is taught by trained yoga instructor Catherine Riedel.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

On-Going Tuesdays & Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

ESL Class

This English as a Second Language class is offered all throughout the year at the library through Westchester Community College. Open registration day’s vary per semester. For more information on the class please call 914-606-5656 or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

*WCC Fee $20 (no cash) money order or check – pay at registration. Book fee is $39.*

On-Going Tuesdays & Thursdays at 1-4 p.m.

Mah Jongg Group

This is an informal get-together of intermediate and advanced players. There is no assigned instructor for beginners, but if you have a fundamental knowledge of the game, the group will help you to improve your play. Tuesdays is “Tournament Day” and registration is necessary. Thursdays is regular drop-in play day and there is no registration required for Thursdays.

FREE. In the Art Gallery/Lower Level.

On-Going Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.

April 4,11,18,25

Memoir Writing Class

Thinking about writing your memoir? Come to the library on Tuesday afternoons to learn. This class is taught by author/writer Catherine Wald. Registration is required. To register please call 914-941-2416 ext. 327.

FREE. In the 2nd Floor Conference Room.

On-Going Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.

April 5, 12, 19, 26

Spanish Conversation Group

At this Spanish Language meet-up, you’ll meet new amigos as you practice speaking. Discover new phrases and finally figure out verb conjugations. Meet locals who share an interest in Spanish Language & culture for conversation and fun. This group is geared toward intermediate to advanced Spanish learners, but beginners are also welcome. Instructor is Guillermo Rodriguez. No registration is required.

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

On-Going Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

April 5, 12, 19, 26

English Conversation Group

For English as a Second Language Learners. Practice speaking and listening in a relaxed, social environment. No registration needed.

FREE. In the 2nd floor Conference Room.

On-Going Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

April 20 & 27

SBIC - Senior Benefits Information Centers

Do you have questions about Medicare or other senior benefits? Well help is here for you the last two Thursdays a month. This program is for adults ages 60 and older, and those caring for the elderly, will achieve a better understanding of Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage. Information and counseling is provided about different types of government programs, including federal and state financial assistance programs, and county-wide benefits. This program is offered by the Westchester Library System.

FREE. In the 2nd floor conference room.

On-Going Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

April 6th

TASC Connect Group/High School Equivalency Program

This group will meet on the first Thursday of each month. Want to get a High School Equivalency Diploma? Our staff and volunteers are available to help you understand and prepare for the TASC exam. This service is provided by Westchester Library System. Want to know more? Send your email and phone number to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call (914) 231-3264.

FREE. 1st Floor Study Room.

On-Going Thursdays at 10 a.m.

April 6 & 13

AARP Tax-Aide

It’s that time of year again! Every Thursday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting February 2nd through April 13th, volunteers will be at the library to assist you with your taxes. Please bring all necessary paperwork with you. There are two Spanish speaking volunteers if anyone needs it so please spread the word.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

On-Going Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

April 7, 14, 21, 28

Mindfulness Class

This weekly mindfulness series has two alternating formats. The meditation format relaxes the mind and body and the In Daily Life format looks at practical ways to reduce stress, improve health, overcome fear and anxiety. The class also covers tips on how to problem solve and use techniques. This class is open to all.

FREE. In the 2nd Floor Conference Room.

On-Going Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

April 8 & 22

Beginner Yoga

Pre-registration is not required. For more information please contact the Teen Room at 914-941-2416 ext. 336. This program is for Teens and Adults. Please bring a yoga mat and blanket. Yoga is taught by trained yoga instructor Catherine Riedel.

FREE. In the Budarz Theater.

About the Ossining Public Library

The Ossining Public Library is a School District Library chartered by the State of New York to serve all residents of the Ossining School District. As a member of the Westchester Library System, it also provides services to a larger community.

OPL’s mission is to provide easy and equal access to the broadest range of information and ideas of humanity in order to meet the educational and intellectual needs of the diverse members of our community, while enriching their social and cultural lives.