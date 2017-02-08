Wednesday, February 08, 2017
   
Text Size

The Village of Ossining has declared a Snow Emergency

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by The Village of Ossining Wednesday, 08 February 2017

The Village of Ossining has declared a Snow Emergency, effective 6PM on Wednesday February 8, 2017.  During a Snow Emergency stopping/standing/parking is prohibited on designated Snow Emergency Streets.  That means you will be towed if you leave your car on a Snow Emergency Street after 6pm tonight. In accordance with the provisions of § 250-28(1) of the Village of Ossining Code, Snow Emergency Streets are established as follows:

Broad Avenue, South From South Highland Avenue to State Street

Croton Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length

Dale Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length

Edward Street, West Side, From Broad Avenue to Washington Avenue

Everett Avenue, South Side, From South Highland Avenue to Spring Street

Ferris Place, West Side, Entire length

Lafayette Avenue, South Side, From Spring Street to State Street

Main Street, Both Sides, Entire length

North Highland Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length

Pleasantville Road, Both Sides, Entire length

Secor Road, Both Sides, Entire length

South Highland Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length

Spring Street, West Side, Entire length

State Street, West Side, Entire length

William Street, South Side, From South Highland Avenue to State Street

***The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice***

Banner
Banner
Banner

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form