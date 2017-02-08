The Village of Ossining has declared a Snow Emergency

Broad Avenue, South From South Highland Avenue to State Street
Croton Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length
Dale Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length
Edward Street, West Side, From Broad Avenue to Washington Avenue
Everett Avenue, South Side, From South Highland Avenue to Spring Street
Ferris Place, West Side, Entire length
Lafayette Avenue, South Side, From Spring Street to State Street
Main Street, Both Sides, Entire length
North Highland Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length
Pleasantville Road, Both Sides, Entire length
Secor Road, Both Sides, Entire length
South Highland Avenue, Both Sides, Entire length
Spring Street, West Side, Entire length
State Street, West Side, Entire length
William Street, South Side, From South Highland Avenue to State Street
***The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice***