Ossining's December Documentary & Discussion Series Screening: HAPPY

Written by Suzie Ross

Once a month at the Ossining Public Library, a three-year old community-run program meets to screen documentaries and curate a panel of experts to discuss the subject matter of each month's film. This is The Ossining Documentary and Discussion Series. All screenings are free and open to the public, with audience members coming from all over the tri-state area. The subject matters covered are largely focused on social issues, justice and environmental advocacy. Supported by a small group of annual donors, as well as community members providing small donations, this month marks the group's 42nd film.

What follows is the information on their last screening of 2016:

Screening: HAPPY

Does money make you HAPPY? Kids and family? Your work? Do you live in a world that values and promotes happiness and well-being? HAPPY takes us on a journey from the swamps of Louisiana to the slums of India in search of what really makes people happy. Combining real life stories of people from around the world and powerful interviews with the leading scientists in happiness research, HAPPY explores the secrets behind our most valued emotion

Panelists include Ossining's own Wendy Wollner (CEO and Founder of Balancing Lifes Issues), Debra Cerbini (Certiified Life Coach), and Linda Bastone (Chair, School of Natural & Social Sciences; Assistant Professor of PsychologySUNY Purchase).

When: Thursday, December 8, 2016. Seating 6:15pm. Screening 6:30pm.

Where: Ossining Public Library's Budarz Theatre

Film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcMQmuvzPmI

Contact: Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series: www.ossiningdocumentaries.org or find them on Facebook.