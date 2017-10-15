Traffic Safety in Quantifiable Terms

In the months since the Traffic Safety Officer was deployed, the results are evident. There has been a 65% increase in the number of moving violations issued in the first eight months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 (1,151 vs. 694). Revenue activity is already showing an increase and is expected to see further increases as fines begin to work their way through the Irvington Justice Court ($110,786 vs. $87,599).
Our Traffic Safety Officer utilizes speed data collected from around the Village in order to prioritize the areas of greatest concern. That’s not to say that only a few areas are targeted for enforcement. The data is only one piece of information used to prioritize the deployment time. Specific complaints, observations, and other trends are also used to determine where to focus enforcement efforts.
Larry Schopfer
Village Administrator
Village of Irvington