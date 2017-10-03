From the Director’s Desk of the Irvington Public Library

Written by Rosemarie Gatzek

This fall we have plenty of opportunities for people to learn and have fun at the Irvington Library!

Published author Catherine Wald will help you write a memoir other people will

actually want to read, using writing assignments to trigger memories and by suggesting

improvements to your narrative.

Please commit to attending all classes, if possible. Fridays (9/15; 9/22; 9/29; 10/6; 10/13; 10/27; 11/3; 11/10; 11/17) at 1:30 pm.

Would you like to learn how to embroider? Join Irvington librarian Anne Beier for a two-part embroidery workshop for teens and adults. You will learn basic embroidery stitches, such as backstitch, French knot, lazy daisy and satin stitch, while making a cute bunny sampler. All materials included. Space is limited, so please call the library to register (registration is required). Classes meet September 21 and 28 at 6:30 pm.

Toni McKeen will continue her popular travel lecture series this fall with visits to the Holy Land and Malta. Saturdays, September 23, October 28 and November 18 at 2 pm.

Of special interest for Seniors: “Social Security, the ‘Million Dollar’ Decision,” a lecture by Paul Petrone, CPA, CFP will help people learn strategies to maximize Social Security income. October 3 at 7 pm.

And for people who need help understanding Medicare, Westchester Seniors Out Speaking will present “Demystifying Medicare and Healthcare Coverage for Seniors” on October 5 from 5 - 9 pm. This seminar is perfect for anyone trying to navigate their way through our complicated healthcare system for older adults. It will help those who already have Medicare, as well as people soon to be 65, planning their retirement, and those who are assisting relatives and friends with their medical decisions.

Meet local author Linda Appelman Shapiro and hear her discuss her memoir, She’s Not Herself, with library director Rosemarie Gatzek. Ms. Appelman Shapiro grew up in the immigrant community of Brighton Beach and her memoir discusses dealing with her immigrant mother’s mental illness. October 12 at 7 pm.

And we have a lovely variety of dramatic performances planned for the fall.

Meet our illustrious neighbor, Mr. Washington Irving! Hal Greenberg, an Irving scholar, represents Mr. Irving as he was in 1859. Learn about Washington Irving’s history and hear the retelling of one his favorite stories: The Devil and Tom Walker. Thursday, September 14 at 7 pm.

Actress Prudence Wright Holmes presents: AGATHA IS MISSING! a fun-filled interactive murder mystery in which Ace Detective Miss Clarissa Marbles tries to solve the real-life disappearance of Agatha Christie in 1926 when her husband asked her for a divorce. The audience members are all suspects and take part in the fun. September 16 at 2 pm.

Professional actress Michèle LaRue will return to the Irvington Public Library to perform vibrant stories of the Gilded Age as a one-woman show. Dramatizing several of the lesser known short stories by Edith Wyatt from her 1901 collection, Everyone His Own Way, LaRue will present keenly observed vignettes about everyday Chicagoans — post-Fire, post-World Colombian Exposition and pre-World War I. The stories are written with subtle understanding and sympathetic humor, and Ms. LaRue’s performances are always a special treat. Saturday, September 29 at 2 pm.

The ever-popular M&M Productions will present a murderously funny comedy, Marriage is Murder by Nick Hall on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 pm. Ex-spouses Paul and Polly Butler write murder mysteries together and act out the crimes in Paul’s apartment. What could possibly go wrong as they attempt to outdo and surprise each other? They learn that marriage, like murder, is in the details.

The Book clubs at Irvington include the Thursday Evening Book Club (meets on the third Thursday of the month at 7:30 pm; The Homeric Greek book discussion group, who meet every Tuesday at 7 pm to read texts in their original Greek; and for children, the 3rd-grade book club as well as our 4th &5th grade book club meet at the end of each month. Please check our website for details.

Through September 29 the Library will host an exhibit in the Martucci Gallery. It is a group show by the Westchester Photographic Society. They have called the exhibit, “Visions of the Artists’ World.” Sleepy Hollow resident, Barbara Kapetanakes, is exhibiting as well as photographer, Arnold Breisblatt, with “Blue Hour Over Days’ Cottages.”