15 Irvington High School Students Receive Awards for Leadership

Written by Michael Ganci

Fifteen Irvington High School students were recently recognized by the Irvington Union Free School District with a Core Value Award for demonstrating leadership in an exceptional way.

The award recipients are: Anthony Bonavita, Birk Buchen, Maewuena Demanya, Jordan Gaddy, Zachary Gallin, Eva Gilbert, Dana Grotenstein, Matt McLoughlin, Mirca Parada, Nicole Sklitsis, Mallory Toolan, Olivia Valdes, Sophia Vatakis, Jake Weintraub and Connor Winton.

Throughout the rest of the school year, students will receive recognition for responsible risk-taking and subject excellence.

Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District