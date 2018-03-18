Eighth Annual Think Fit for Kids Event Raises Over $250,000 for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

On Sunday, March 4, the 2018 Think Fit For Kids event was held at Club Fit's Briarcliff Manor

location and proved to be another success, with more than a quarter million dollars raised to help

fund research for pediatric brain cancer. Founded in 2011, Think Fit For Kids has raised more than

$1.75 million for A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure, a

non-profit organization dedicated to finding

effective treatment for brain cancer in children.

“The event has grown tremendously over the past 8 years,” said Kim Gilman, the chairperson for Think Fit For Kids. “We’ve raised a lot of awareness and a lot of money. We’ve funded a lot of research, really promising research, and the volunteers have increased, the donors have increased, the support has increased.”

The event included a silent auction, with all items donated by both local merchants and outside donors, as well as a wide range of activities for both parents and kids, including Zumba, face painting, basketball, and a live DJ and a GaGa tournament courtesy of Camp Kiwi.

Much of the success of the Think Fit for Kids event is thanks to Club Fit, which has donated the use of its Briarcliff Manor facilities as well as staff time, since the event’s inception. The event would not be the success that it has been without the support of Club Fit. “Club Fit has been absolutely invaluable in ensuring the success of Think Fit for Kids,” said Amy Weinstein, Executive Director of A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure. “Club Fit has been a strong partner in helping us raise more than one and a half million dollars for pediatric brain cancer research by hosting this event every year.”

Donations may still be made to support Think Fit For Kids 2018 at thinkfitforkids.org.

ABOUT A KIDS’ BRAIN TUMOR CURE

Founded in 2007, A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation is a non-profit organization, dedicated to finding more effective, less toxic and less punishing treatments for eradicating brain cancer in children.

Contacts:

Amy J. Weinstein

Executive Director

A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation

98 Random Farms Drive

Chappaqua, NY 10514

Phone/Fax: 914-762-3494

Kimberly L. Gilman

Director of Development/

Family Outreach

A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation 917-881-4233

Jacquie Giannico

Marketing Director, Club Fit

914-250-2730