St. Christopher’s Chief Development Officer Inducted into Briarcliff High School Hall of Distinguished Alumni

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Briarcliff High School welcomed a new inductee into its Hall of Distinguished Alumni at an awards ceremony on May 22nd. Eric Lebenson was recognized for his outstanding achievements, service to his community and support of the Briarcliff School District. Lebenson serves as the Chief Development Officer at St. Christopher’s, Inc. — a local organization dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families.

Lebenson has a diverse background, having extensive expertise in the real estate industry, and holding several business leadership roles throughout Westchester County. As well, Lebenson has been on the Board of Directors for the Briarcliff Manor Rotary Club for ten years, becoming the only person to hold the position as President for two terms in the Club’s history. He also is a Pocantico Hills School Foundation Board Member, as well as a volunteer of numerous organizations. In 2012, Lebenson was nominated as “Man of the Year” candidate for the Westchester/Hudson Valley chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Lebenson has resided in Briarcliff Manor for more than 35 years. Currently, with his wife Dawn and two children, Julia and Michael.

About St. Christopher’s, Inc:

St. Christopher’s, Inc. is an innovative adolescent development organization dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families by delivering a seamless continuum of care. It provides therapeutic intervention and life planning skills in a safe and nurturing environment with the goal of helping each child reach his/her full potential. For more information, visit www.stchristophersinc.org or on Facebook, www.facebook.com/stchristophersinc.