In Briarcliff... Pavilion Pushes Forward

Using insurance proceeds and selective additional Village funding and grants, the Pavilion will be markedly similar to the original facility, but with added safety and user enhancements to the structure and surrounding areas. A new open air “upper terrace” partially funded by donor bricks, with grade ADA-compliant bathroom facilities and walkways, is meant to extend the use of the Pavilion and tie together more closely the entire pool, tennis courts, children’s play area, open parkland and pavilion, in addition to the Village’s Library and recently opened William J. Vescio Community Center. Zegarelli reconfirmed what the Mayor and Trustees have always held: the Law Park facility was and will continue to be the center of what makes Briarcliff, Briarcliff.
