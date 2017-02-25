In Briarcliff... Pavilion Pushes Forward

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

A major and highly visible threshold recently appeared over Briarcliff Manor’s Law Park Pavilion as it received its new “backbone.” Following the near-total destruction of the iconic Pavilion at the heart of Briarcliff’s recreation facilities in December 2015, there is now a new truss and roof system being painstakingly reset. Village Manager Phil Zegarelli stated that the rebuilding is slated for completion in early May 2017, ahead of the traditional Memorial Day opening of the Village’s pool and park facilities.

Using insurance proceeds and selective additional Village funding and grants, the Pavilion will be markedly similar to the original facility, but with added safety and user enhancements to the structure and surrounding areas. A new open air “upper terrace” partially funded by donor bricks, with grade ADA-compliant bathroom facilities and walkways, is meant to extend the use of the Pavilion and tie together more closely the entire pool, tennis courts, children’s play area, open parkland and pavilion, in addition to the Village’s Library and recently opened William J. Vescio Community Center. Zegarelli reconfirmed what the Mayor and Trustees have always held: the Law Park facility was and will continue to be the center of what makes Briarcliff, Briarcliff.