Briarcliff Village Manager’s Weather Alert – February 8, 2017

You should keep abreast of weather changes frequently and with our School Districts as to openings, closings, delays etc. We expect to open VH on time with a skeleton staff and see how the day goes and alert you accordingly.
Once again, I have added Con Ed’s emergency call-in number (1-800-75-CONED). If you lose power call Con Ed and be sure to obtain a reference number for your specific incident. Share it with our Police and Fire Departments at 914-941-2130 and at my e-mail, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The phone number for our DPW is (914-941-9105) for road and highway problems and please also report those types of situations to the Police Department.
Philip E. Zegarelli,
Village Manager