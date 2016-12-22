In Briarcliff…Remembrance and Renewal

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Briarcliff Manor will remember those servicemen and women who sacrificed everything they cherished for the freedom of

generations to follow. The

Village has planned its annual

ceremony in Law Park.

A 5k run and the wonderful Memorial Day parade are also slated along with the dedication of the William J. Vescio

On Monday, May 30,Community Center. Last but not least, the pool will open as well.

It should be noted that after the arsonist fire set last December, that devastated the Law Pavilion and seriously compromised the pool and adjacent grounds, the Village has committed full attention and resources to opening this widely used recreation area on Memorial Day.

In other news, a new comfort station and hydro-pneumatic pump station opened at The Club. The Club field is used by the community for athletic events and the new comfort station is a welcome addition. The hydro-pneumatic pump station will provide adequate water to the higher elevations in Briarcliff Manor and to the development slated at The Club.