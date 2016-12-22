A Message From the Irvington Superintendent of Schools

Written by Kris Harrison

September 25, 2016

Dear Irvington Community Members,

As you know from our prior communications, we have made great progress on our bond-related capital projects. Thanks to the support of the community, we have proudly made significant improvements to our school facilities. These enhancements have made for better learning environments and have protected our investment in the school facilities.

One of the most noticeable improvements has been the construction of a new turf playing field and running track at the Campus. While the field work has been completed and our students have already enjoyed playing on the new surface, the track is still being completed. This work is currently underway. The completion of the track is a detail-oriented process where numerous layers of rubber are "poured" to create a proper running surface. As this surface requires time to set and dry, it is critical that no one walk on it. During this phase of construction the FIELD AND TRACK ARE CLOSED. Signs have been installed around the track and field in numerous locations communicating this message.

Unfortunately, on two separate occasions over this weekend trespassers have entered the closed construction site and walked on the track. This has resulted in damage that has slowed our progress in completing the work as these areas had to be corrected. Additionally, the damage will result in significant added expense to the District and will delay the project's completion - thus eliminating opportunity to use the field. This may also have a negative impact on our Homecoming schedule this week.

Over my time in District, I have been so impressed by the strength of our community. Today, the District needs your support. Please respect the posted signs, and refrain from entering the construction site. I ask that we come together to ensure that all community members respect the work that has been done on the track and field and encourage all others to do the same. If you see someone other than the construction workers or District personnel on the track or field, please notify the District Office, email me, or, if it is after hours, call the police.

The community came together to support the improvement of our facilities, and we need to collectively share the responsibility to protect them.

Thank you very much for your support.

Appreciatively,

Kris Harrison

Irvington Union Free School District, 40 North Broadway, Irvington, NY