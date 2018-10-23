River Journal is Here to Stay – New Owner in Place

Written by Alain Begun

Hello neighbors. In the last issue of River Journal, founder and long-time Publisher Robert Bonvento, announced that after 21 years he planned to move on from the publication and return to his writing and performing. As Robert said, "River Journal will either continue under new ownership . . . or River Journal can move on as well."

Well I’m thrilled to tell you that River Journal is here to stay.

I have purchased the newspaper and we will continue to publish in print and online. In fact, we plan to expand the publication to deliver even more local content for our loyal readers and an engaging environment for the businesses that have supported the River Journal all these years.

A little about me and why I feel continuing River Journal is so important. My name is Alain (pronounced Alan but with an added “i” thanks to my French mother!) Begun and I’ve been a resident of Westchester and the River Towns for over 20 years. I’ve also spent the past 25 years in the media business working at familiar brands like Reader’s Digest, People, Better Homes and Gardens and Fortune. In the last couple of years I’ve been in the local newspaper business albeit for a large company with hundreds of publications. In that time I learned first-hand the value a local paper can have for the communities it serves. Another newspaper owner, Warren Buffet, said it best:

“Newspapers continue to reign supreme in the delivery of local news. If you want to know what's going on in your town - whether the news is about the mayor or taxes or high school football - there is no substitute for a local newspaper that is doing its job.”

I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Buffett and plan to continue to deliver the local news residents of our communities – Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Briarcliff – need and want to know. And I pledge to continue supporting the local businesses – who have made it possible to deliver this paper free of charge to every household – by providing even more value for their advertising dollar. I hope you’ll continue to support the River Journal and the businesses we partner with.

Over the next couple of months, we’ll produce and deliver the River Journal just like before. And in 2019, you’ll see even more about our schools (including our students and teachers!), local government, events, and the issues and resources that make this area such a wonderful place to live, work and play.

I look forward to serving our communities and hearing from you about ways we can improve the River Journal. Please reach out to me at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it with any questions, comments or concerns. Here’s to another 20 years of local news and informed views.