Westchester Seniors Issues Request For Proposal

Written by Catherine Cioffi

Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) from qualified agencies for services that benefit seniors and family caregivers. Funding comes from grants through the federal Older Americans Act.

The RFP:

The Family Caregiver Support Services for the Elderly RFP seeks services for caregivers of frail older persons age 60 and over with Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia residing in Westchester County.

Additional information on this RFP is available at http://www.westchestergov.com/rfp. The outlined DSPS RFP must be received by 3:00 p.m. on October 12, 2018 at:

The Department of Senior Programs and Services

Westchester County Office Building

9 South First Avenue, 10th Floor

Mount Vernon, NY 10550-3414

For information about the Department of Senior Programs and Services, call (914) 813-6300 or visit www.westchestergov.com/seniors.