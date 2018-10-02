Tuesday, October 02, 2018
   
Text Size
Banner

Westchester Seniors Issues Request For Proposal

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by Catherine Cioffi Tuesday, 02 October 2018

Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) from qualified agencies for services that benefit seniors and family caregivers. Funding comes from grants through the federal Older Americans Act.

The RFP:

The Family Caregiver Support Services for the Elderly RFP seeks services for caregivers of frail older persons age 60 and over with Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia residing in Westchester County.

Additional information on this RFP is available at http://www.westchestergov.com/rfp.  The outlined DSPS RFP must be received by 3:00 p.m. on October 12, 2018 at:

The Department of Senior Programs and Services

Westchester County Office Building

9 South First Avenue, 10th Floor

Mount Vernon, NY 10550-3414

For information about the Department of Senior Programs and Services, call (914) 813-6300 or visit www.westchestergov.com/seniors.

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form