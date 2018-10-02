Tuesday, October 02, 2018
   
Columbus Day Celebration at WBT

Written by Pia Haas Tuesday, 02 October 2018

Will and Anthony Nunziata are back at The Westchester Broadway Theatre for a special hometown Columbus Day concert! The brothers bring their signature two-part harmonies, soaring tenor voices and comic wit to fresh takes on the greatest songs ever written for the stage and the greatest songs ever performed by famed Italian-American singers like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Frankie Valli and Dean Martin, and many more!

The renowned singers, songwriters, Netflix-bound comedians and Carnegie Hall Headliners are the Brooklyn- born, classically trained singing and comedy brother duo hailed by The Huffington Post as “a nearly impossible pairing of talent, stage presence, and charisma.” They recently headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra.

They have brought their distinct take on classic & contemporary songs as well as their movie-bound original tunes to performing arts centers and theaters, as well as intimate jazz clubs and symphony concerts with orchestras such as the New York Pops, Detroit Symphony, Cleveland Pops, Colorado Symphony, Lancaster Symphony, Annapolis Symphony, Cape Cod Symphony, Toledo Symphony, and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

The two will be featured in the upcoming Netflix comedy "The Last Laugh" starring Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss to be released in 2018.

Featured on Good Morning America and The Rachael Ray Show, Will & Anthony are most proud of their "ARTS MATTER!" Educational Outreach Initiative and Master Class Workshops that educate and inspire students to fearlessly pursue their passions.

Westchester Broadway Theatre

1 Broadway Plaza, Elmsford, NY 10523

Box office: (914)-592-2222

or visit: www.BroadwayTheatre.com

