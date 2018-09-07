Residents Share Information…On Generator Purchases

Some people will always be out of power for days during the restoration process. One option is to buy a generator.
I recently sent questionnaires to residents who purchased generators asking for their feedback. Some people responded and authorized me to share their responses with residents interested in exploring generator purchases. If you would like to receive a copy of the survey results and learn of the experiences some of your neighbors have had with generators please e mail me at
Paul Feiner
Supervisor Town of Greenburgh