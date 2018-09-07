Residents Share Information…On Generator Purchases

Written by Paul Feiner

In the coming months we can anticipate some storms, nor'easters, possible hurricanes and power outages. Although state, county, local and Con Ed officials are trying to come up with ways to improve responses after trees come down and neighborhoods are left without power, it's impossible to immediately get everyone's power back up after a major storm--if hundreds of thousands of people are out of power.

Some people will always be out of power for days during the restoration process. One option is to buy a generator.

I recently sent questionnaires to residents who purchased generators asking for their feedback. Some people responded and authorized me to share their responses with residents interested in exploring generator purchases. If you would like to receive a copy of the survey results and learn of the experiences some of your neighbors have had with generators please e mail me at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Paul Feiner

Supervisor Town of Greenburgh