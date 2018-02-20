What Happened to the USPS?

Written by Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is no stranger to submitting Letters to the Editor – and, on a regular basis. This particular letter addresses the state of decline in the postal service within our local area. A decline that has been spiraling downward for longer than a few recent weeks:

In recent weeks, I have received many emails and phone calls from residents who have complained about problems they have been experiencing with the postal service. I have been forwarding complaints to Congressional representatives and regional postal service officials for years, and last year had two telephone conversations with the chief operating officer of the US Postal Service. Also, I met with all local postmasters. Although service for some has improved – many residents are continuing to complain about days with no deliveries, and checks, bills or prescription medication being sent to the wrong addresses, etc.

Obviously, we still have a problem. So – what’s the strategy going forward? The goal isn’t to complain. It’s to get results.

Going forward, I will send all of the following officials of the US Postal Service – from the Postmaster General, to the Deputy Postmaster General and other leaders of the Postal Service – all complaints I receive. I sent my first batch of complaints last week to all of the leaders [listed] below. I will also forward copies to the head of the American Postal Workers Union. Perhaps, employees have good suggestions. I will share copies with all the congressional representatives who represent Washington. I have also sent copies to the White House. The goal: to encourage the leadership to give this their attention and to recognize that customers are demanding better oversight and service.

I plan to reach out to all Mayors/Town Supervisors in Westchester and will ask that they do the same. I will also encourage you – customers of the Postal Service – to write a personal letter to the following officials. I believe that if the leadership in Washington recognizes how bad service has gotten, we will start seeing some improvements.

I will also forward to all officials, compliments that residents have made about their postal carriers. If postal employees or specific post offices do a great job – they should be commended. There are some great employees who work for the postal service – trying very hard, and their work is appreciated.

We’re in this together. Let’s persist until we have a fantastic postal service operation again. We want to have confidence that when we put a stamp on an envelope it will get to the person we are sending it to.

Paul Feiner, Greenburgh

Town Supervisor

People whom I think you should write to when you have a Postal Service complaint:

Megan J. Brennan

Postmaster General and

Chief Executive Officer

United States Postal Service

475 L’Enfant Plaza SW

Washington, DC 20590

Richard Conte

District Manager

U.S. Postal Service

1000 Westchester Ave.

White Plains, NY 10610

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

478 Russell Senate Office

Building

Washington, DC 20510

Congresswoman Nita Lowey

222 Mamaroneck Ave.,

Suite 310

White Plains, NY 10605

Mark Dimondstein,

President

American Postal Workers Union

1300 L Street NW

Washington, DC 20005