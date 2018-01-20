Westchester Broadway Theatre Presents: A Chorus Line

Written by Pia Haas

WBT opened its 2018 theatre season with the hit Broadway musical A Chorus Line. This mega-hit captures the very soul of musical theater, and is one of the longest-running Broadway musicals ever. This beloved and iconic musical by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante with a brilliant and show-stopping score by Marvin Hamlisch & Lyrics by Edward Kleban, is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the Musical Theatre, the chorus dancers, valiant, over- dedicated, underpaid and highly trained troopers who back up the star and often make them look more talented. The characters portrayed in A Chorus Line are based upon the real life experiences of Broadway dancers.

Photo: Erica Mansfield (as Cassie) In A chorus Line. Photograph by John Vecchiolla.

Everything is on the line for 17 dancers as they audition for a highly sought-after place in the chorus of a Broadway musical. Through this exhausting process, their stories and vulnerabilities are laid on the line as they ultimately come together and become one singular sensation! In a brilliant fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the musical features one powerhouse number after another including “What I Did for Love," “One,” and “I Can Do That.”

Considered groundbreaking when it opened on Broadway in 1975, the musical went on to win nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Today, it remains as touching and powerful as when it debuted and is one of the longest running musicals on Broadway.

The cast features: Drew Carr (Mike), Tiffany Chalothorn (Connie), Erika Conaway (Tricia), Joseph Cullinane (Greg), Kevin Curtis (Richie), Emma Degerstedt (Val), Brian Dillon (Larry), David Elder (Zach), Tim Fuchs (Al), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Vicki), David Grindrod (Roy), Michael John Hughes (Paul), Tyler Jimenez (Don), Emily Kelly (Maggie), Ashley Klinger Kristine), Joey Lucherini (Frank), Erica Mansfield (Cassie), Alexandra Matteo (Diana), Logan Mortier (Bobby), PJ Palmer (Mark), Lauren Sprague (Sheila), Kelsey Walston (Bebe), Caitlin Wilayto (Judy).

Directed & Choreographed by Mark Martino who was at the helm for our recent hit, Mamma Mia. The Musical Director is Bob Bray; Associate Choreographer is Brian Dillon.

Costume Design by Keith Nielsen, Set Design by Steve Loftus, Lighting Design by Andrew Gmoser, Sound Design by Mark Zuckerman. The Production Stage Manager is Victor Lukas, ASM is Duane McDevitt and Properties are by Grumpy Props. Lisa Tiso is the Associate Producer.

MARK MARTINO (Director and Choreographer) is delighted to return to WBT, after directing and choreographing last season’s Mamma Mia! Mark’s work has been seen at many of the nation’s leading theaters, including the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA (Guys and Dolls, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Smokey Joe’s Café, Leader of the Pack, Sweet Charity), Florida’s Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Beehive, The Music Man, Crazy For You, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Annie, Les Miserables, The Will Rogers Follies, The Producers), Boston’s North Shore Music Theatre (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Chorus Line, Footloose), Music Theatre of Louisville (Hello Dolly, West Side Story), Maine’s Arundel Barn Playhouse, The Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Detroit’s Meadow Brook Theatre, The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (Forever Plaid, White Christmas, Newsies), Theatre Aspen (Little Shop of Horrors, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Avenue Q, The Full Monty, Peter and the Starcatcher, Cabaret, Hairspray) Maine State Music Theatre (Mamma Mia!, Grease) & NYC’s Steinbach Theatre (A Chorus Line). Mark has directed and choreographed for Symphony Orchestras including The Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Naples, Edmonton, and Toronto Symphonies and the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center. Film and television credits include NBC’s The Miss America Pageant, the feature film Rock ‘N’ Roll Hotel, and the nationally syndicated PBS Christmas special Count Your Blessings.

Reservations: Call (914) 592-2222. Also at: www.BroadwayTheatre.com

Group Reservations: Discounts for Groups of 20 or More: Call (914) 592-2225.

Luxury Boxes: Call (914) 592-8730. For private parties of 6 to 22. Enjoy dining and theatre in an elegant private box. Additional features include an expanded dinner menu, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, private powder room, and Luxury Box reserved parking.

Show Times: Wednesday & Thursday & some Friday Matinees: Lunch: 11:30 am & Show 1 pm.

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday Evenings: Dinner: 6:30 pm & Show: 8 pm.

Sunday Matinees: Lunch: 12 pm & Show: 1:30 pm

Sunday Evenings: Dinner: 5:30 pm & Show: 7 pm.

Ticket Prices: Dinner & Show range between $59.00 to $89.00 PLUS TAX depending on the performance chosen. Beverage Service & Gratuities are not included in the ticket price. Discounts are available for children, students, and senior citizens at selected performances. Also check the website for on-going Special Offers!