Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area Announces Heritage Development Grant Program

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

The Hudson River Valley Greenway and the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area (HRVNHA) are pleased to announce the availability of $55,000 in matching grants through the 2018 Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area Heritage Development Grant Program. This annual grant program offers funding for programming, interpretation, and marketing projects that support the mutual goals of the HRVNHA and applicants.

Grants will typically range from $1,000 to $5,000. Grant program guidelines and applications are available on the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area website: http://www.hudsonrivervalley.com/grants.

The application deadline is 4 pm, February 9, 2018.

Scott Keller, Acting Director of the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area and Greenway, stated, “These grants will help our partners connect more people with the extraordinary history of the Hudson River Valley. The grants will help heritage tourism professionals grow the region’s economy while cultivating environmental and cultural stewardship. Funded projects will help amplify the tremendous investments being made, under the leadership of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, to promote heritage tourism through the state’s Path Through History program.”

The Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area program was established by Congress in 1996 and is funded, in part, through the National Park Service - Department of the Interior. The mission of the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area is to recognize, preserve, protect and interpret the nationally significant cultural and natural resources of the Hudson River Valley for the benefit of the Nation. The Hudson River Valley Greenway is the management entity for the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.

Visit www.hudsongreenway.ny.gov for more information on the Hudson River Valley Greenway.

Visit www.hudsonrivervalley.com for more information on the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.