Keeping Your Mind - And Body - In Shape

Written by Susan Tolchin

As part of the Shames JCC’s overall commitment to physical and mental good health, the agency is hosting a series of 4 interactive discussions, led by experts in their fields, on topics at the forefront of many adult conversations. Beginning the series on Sunday November 19 from 6:30-8:00 PM, the J will host “ARE YOU AT RISK?” a discussion of the BRCA gene: testing, misconceptions and options.

Featured speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Offit, Chief of the Clinical Genetics Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Offit also represents BFOR (the BRCA Outreach Founder Study), an independent research initiative. The study will offer BRCA genetic testing at no cost to participants, for women and men of Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jewish ancestry over the age of 25—a group that is at least ten times more likely than the general population to inherit certain kinds of BRCA mutations, which are associated with greater risks for several types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers. More information is available at www.BFORStudy.com

Coming in December is “ACT NATURALLY”, winning the battle against memory loss. Featured speaker is Lisa Feiner, a holistic Life Coach and founder of Sharp Again Naturally”, a non-profit that educates people about 10 specific reversible causes of memory loss. All their approaches to attaining or retaining memory are holistic and natural, where fruits and vegetables play a big part. The event will include an interactive food preparation session.

Just in time for your New Year’s resolution to make 2018 a better year, the J offers “Life Without Fear”, an introduction to meditation and mindfulness as an anecdote to modern worry and anxiety. Featured speaker is Jeff Carreira, experiential meditation expert who has taught meditation and spiritual philosophy all over the world and who is now a Guiding Teacher at The Aligned Center in Irvington. The Aligned Center is a community and office space designed to create the ideal conditions for a more integrated and meaningful day.

The series ends in February with a complete connection between mind and body featuring the wellness classes that the Shames JCC offers with a special focus on Yoga, led by J’s Yoga instructor Bari Ruck.

All programs will be located at the JCC, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown, New York 10591

For more information including the dates and times for the rest of the series please visit the Shames JCC website at www.shamesjcc.org or call 914-366-7898 x1160.