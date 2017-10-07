Fall into Fun with LIRR Getaways

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Before the bone-chilling New York winter sets in, make the most of the remaining warm-weather autumn days with a day trip out East – even stay overnight! – and use the Long Island Rail Road’s specially curated packages to ensure your weekends are filled with fun, ease and savings.

For the Adults

Haven’t seen your best friend in months? Planning a reunion with college friends? Have an anniversary coming up? Need some alone time together? Or celebrating the last days before wedded bliss? Try a tour at Long Island’s renowned wineries or breweries:

LI Wine Tours – Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28; Nov. 4, 11; Dec. 9

Leave the car at home and prepare to be whisked a world away to the picturesque North Fork’s premier wineries, where you will spend the day – 6 to 9 hours – sampling some of the best known wine in the region while surprises like jazz or folk bands pop up along your journey.

Includes: Discounted round-trip rail; Voucher for the Long Island Wine Tour; Round-trip bus to/from Ronkonkoma Station; Visits to three wineries with 3-4 tastings at each spot; Buffet lunch. Cost varies from originating LIRR station, from $114 to $117.75. For tour information, visit longislandwinetours.com, or call (631) 775-868. Reservations are required.

LI Wine Country – Oct. 28*

Your visit will begin in Cutchogue at the Duck Walk Vineyards Tasting Room, where four varieties of wine await you in a scenic setting. The second stop heads east, to the seaport Village of Greenport with shopping and eating temptations abound. The tour will head to the North Shore’s Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, then Pindar Vineyards. And, if time permits, a jaunt at Briermere Farms to shop their selection of famous pies, fruits and veggies.

Includes: Discounted round-trip rail and bus transportation; Wine tastings at the three vineyards; a stop at Greenport Village, and, possibly, at Briermere Farms. Visit liwines.com for more information on wineries on the North Fork. Cost: $67.50 for adults.

LI Brew Bus – Weekends

Did you know that Long Island is host to more than 45 breweries? Learn about the history and creation of beer, the science behind pairing pints with food and why the preferred beer glass – the pint – is favored over others on this day trip.

Includes: Discounted round-trip rail to Ronkonkoma Station; Voucher for L.I. Brew Bus Tour to/from Ronkonkoma Station; visits to 3-4 breweries or brew establishments; Discounts at participating vendors; Brew tour guide. Cost varies from originating LIRR station, from $62 to $65.75 for adults. Visit librewbus.com, or call (631) 664-2058 for more information on the tour. Reservations are required.

Take the Whole Family

Need to squeeze in that last bit of summer? Soak in the last bits of sun and breathe in that salty sea water one more time. Nothing feels more quintessential Long Island than looking out across the open sky and the only things in sight are sand, ocean, seagulls – and an iconic lighthouse.

Greenport Village and Lighthouse Cruise – Oct. 21*

Includes: Discounted round-trip rail and bus transportation; Two-hour cruise to Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light in Orient with time to explore inside; Guided tour at the East End Seaport Museum; a walk through Mitchell Park to Preston’s Dock and Greenport’s waterfront; time to shop, dine and explore the village’s quaint downtown area. Cost: $90.50 for adults, $59.50 for children ages 5-11. For more information, visit: eastendseaport.org

Montauk Lighthouse – Oct. 7*

Includes: Discounted round-trip rail and bus transportation; visits to Montauk Village to shop, dine or relax on the beach, the Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum with a chance to climb 137 steps up the spiral staircase to the top of the lighthouse tower for a gorgeous sea view, and Gosman’s Dock. Cost: $49.50 for adults, $34.50 for children ages 5-11. https://montauklighthouse.com/

Festivals

The 34th Annual Oyster Festival, Theodore Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay – Oct. 14 & 15

Long Island’s largest street/waterfront festival boasts an abundance of oysters and seafood selections + a festival tradition: oyster shucking and eating contests. More details at: theoysterfestival.org.

Includes: Discounted round-trip rail to/from Oyster Bay Station along the North Shore; Vouchers for five free oysters on the half-shell with each adult ticket; Free admission to the Slide for children. Cost varies from originating LIRR station, from $12 to $19.50 for adults; $3 for children ages 5-11 from any station.

*While all tours listed have escorts (excluding the Oyster Festival), those marked with an asterisk will have an LIRR escort with them the entire time: The LIRR escort will meet them at the train station, go on the bus with them and be available as a travel resource. For non-LIRR escorted tours, the escort begins when travelers get off the train where they will meet the tour guide provided by the respective company.

One Day Not Enough? Make it a Getaway Weekend!

Hotel Indigo

Hotel Indigo – East End is conveniently located in Riverhead, with access to local North Fork wineries, Tanger Outlets and shoreline. A pet-friendly lodge a calming spa offering massage services, outdoor fireplaces and gazebos, live entertainment, fitness center, and Bistro 72, a contemporary restaurant pairing locally sourced ingredients with distinctive regional wines, there’s an activity for every energy level.

October Special: Enjoy a $50 gift card to Bistro 72 with any package booking through Oct. 31, 2017

Includes: Round-trip rail for two (2) to/from Riverhead Station; Shuttle to/from Hotel Indigo; Overnight accommodations (one standard room, double occupancy); Transportation and tastings for two people to your choice of two (2) of the following local vineyards, distilleries or breweries: Crooked Ladder Brewing Company, Moustache Brewing Co., Long Ireland Beer Company, Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard; Long Island Spirits; 10% off coupon for Bistro 72; Tanger Outlets Riverhead discount coupon book. Cost: $299 for two guests, Sunday-Thursday. (Package is available on Fridays/Saturdays for an additional cost; call hotel directly for details at 631-369-2200 ext. 0.) For more information on Hotel Indigo, visit http://indigoeastend.com/.

For a comprehensive list of LIRR’s Long Island Deals & Getaways and more detailed information, visit http://web.mta.info/lirr/getaways/longisland/index.htm.