Get down and dirty with Rockefeller’s Land Stewards!

Written by Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Rockefeller’s October Volunteer Field Day will be held on Wednesday, October 25th. The time and exact location are to be determined upon volunteers’ availabilities and needs. Contact Julia at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 1-914-631-1470 x107 for further information and to RSVP.

Volunteer help is essential to preserve native biodiversity and the character of the Rockefeller landscapes for future generations. You are invited to bring your questions about the Preserve’s ecology and management!

Rockefeller State Park Preserve was created through several farsighted and generous gifts to the State of New York by the Rockefeller Family since 1983. It is designated as a “park-preserve” to highlight and protect its natural, historical, and cultural values. Its network of carriage trails wind through scenic forests, fields, and wetlands, which provide important habitat for native plants and wildlife.

The Preserve Office and Gallery are open daily from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM and are located at 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville, N.Y. 10570. For more information on programs or volunteering opportunities at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, please stop by our Office, call 914-631-1470, ext. 107, or visit our website at parks.ny.gov