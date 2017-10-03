Auditions For Choral Singers!

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

New York Regional Premiere of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame which will be on-stage December 22 – January 14. The show features Music & Lyrics by Alan Menken (Newsies, Aladdin) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin) and a 32-person choir that is on stage (book in hand) for the duration of the show. This is the first time in New York that a professional regional production of the show has been staged and we want you to be a part of it!

White Plains Performing Arts Center is looking to partner up with singers or choirs (in part or whole) to create its own choir for this production. The show will feature a professional 15-piece orchestra, 20-member cast and the 32-person choir.

Please visit http://wppac.com/hunchback-choir-auditions/ for more information or call 914-328-1600 (Monday - Friday 11am - 5pm).

White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains