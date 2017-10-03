Auditions For Choral Singers!

White Plains Performing Arts Center is looking to partner up with singers or choirs (in part or whole) to create its own choir for this production. The show will feature a professional 15-piece orchestra, 20-member cast and the 32-person choir.
Please visit http://wppac.com/hunchback-choir-auditions/ for more information or call 914-328-1600 (Monday - Friday 11am - 5pm).
White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains