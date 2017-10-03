Tuesday, October 03, 2017
   
Bicycle Sundays Get Back On Track

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Monday, 11 September 2017

Bicycle Sundays have returned on the Bronx River Parkway on September 17 and 24. During Bicycle Sundays, a portion of the Bronx River Parkway is closed to cars for the exclusive use of bicyclists, joggers, walkers, scooters and strollers. The course runs from Exit 22 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, south to Exit 4/Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, a round-trip of 13.1 miles. There are many points of entry and exit along the way. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week.

The program is free. Parking is available at the County Center lot in White Plains for a fee of $7.

The program is presented by Westchester County Parks. It is sponsored by the Westchester Parks Foundation, Con Edison, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Danny’s Cycles and Organic Pharmer, with support from radio station 100.7 WHUD.

In case of rain, the program will be cancelled. Call the County Center for information at (914) 995-4050 or visit countycenter.biz.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, go to parks.westchestergov.com.

 

