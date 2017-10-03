Weekend Events In Westchester County Parks

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

A beautiful weekend weather wise is in store and the County Parks are offering events to complement the sunshine and moderate temperatures. Read on for a full listing of this weekend's events:

Friday, Aug. 25

Playland Park, Playland Parkway, Rye – (914) 813-7010

Friday Night Fireworks – 9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Final fireworks show of the season.

Parking fees apply.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282

4-H Showcase– 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn all about what it takes to raise and train animals for showing.

Read Wildlife Sanctuary, Playland Park, Rye – (914) 967-8720

Keeping a Nature Journal – 1 .m. – 2 p.m.

Bring a sketchbook/journal and pen to begin recording your observations.

Marshlands Conservancy, Route 1 (Boston Post Road), Rye – (914) 835-4466

Volunteer Work Project: Spreading Wood Chips – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring work gloves; hand tools provided. Great for service credit hours.

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27

Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282

Art Show – Noon – 4 p.m.

Works by local artist Mary Ann Healy from the Northern Westchester Watercolor Society on view in the Main House Gallery on weekends through 8/27.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282

Farmers Market – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

More than 20 vendors offer fresh produce and local food products every Sunday through October. Vendors at muscootfarm.org.

-and-

Cover Crop Workshop – 1 p.m. –3 p.m.

Learn how to winter over your garden by planting cover crops.

Monday, Aug. 28

Croton Point Park, Croton Point Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson – (914) 862-5290

Fourth Monday Bird Walk – 6:30 a.m. – 8;30 a.m.

Bring binoculars and join members of Saw Mill River Audubon in the parking lot.

More info at parks.westchestergov.com