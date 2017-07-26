Written by Lisa Itzkowitz

The 43rd Annual Westchester Jewish Music & Arts Festival will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, New York. The festival is presented by The Westchester Jewish Council and The Westchester Klezmer Program in cooperation with Westchester County Parks.

Photo: Klezmer rock band Golem

The event is a celebration for the whole family and will feature a wide variety of musical performances including headliner Golem, a Klezmer rock band based in New York City. Golem is known for its virtuosic musicianship, theatricality, humor and fearless wild energy, combined with a boundless love of tradition. Golem is clearly “not your grandparents’ klezmer.” Also performing will be Rockmitzvah, a full service live musical ensemble of real rock and roll musicians. They will play a mix of child and adult friendly tunes. Israeli singer and composer Sandy Shmuely will lead a sing-a-long. His high spirits and incredible energy invites audience participation. In addition, Israeli dancing with Camp Zeke for all ages will take place throughout the day. Face painting by Maria, as well as juggler Ned Gelfars, whose show is full of juggling, magic, and an incredible amount of hilarious, good-natured audience participation, will also be on hand to provide additional family activities and fun throughout the day.

The event is free (including parking) and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, and picnics. Food, including ice cream and ices trucks and snacks (pizza, and more) will be available for purchase. A vendor exhibition area including Jewish Art/Judaica, jewelry and more will be open throughout the festival. “There is something for everyone, from children to adults, at this festival. We have lined up amazing musical performers, as well as fun activities for kids. We hope all members of the community, regardless of faith, will join us for this very festive day”, said Elliot Forchheimer, Executive Director of The Westchester Jewish Council.

Pre-registration is requested at www.wjcouncil.org. All registrants will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card. The winner will be contacted via email the Tuesday following the festival. This event is sponsored in part by the Morris & Sylvia Trachten Family Foundation. For more information about the event, including information on becoming a vendor, visit www.wjcouncil.org or contact Westchester Jewish Council Assistant Executive Director Pam Goldstein at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it (914) 328-7001.

The Westchester Jewish Council connects Westchester’s Jewish communities and strengthens relationships among Jewish organizations and other ethnic and faith based groups, elected officials, Israel and the community at large. The Westchester Jewish Council is a proud Core partner of UJA-Federation of New York. For more information about the Westchester Jewish Council, visit us online at www.wjcouncil.org.