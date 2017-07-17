Monday, July 17, 2017
   
Text Size

Call To Photographers

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by Julia Jardine Sunday, 09 July 2017

The Art Gallery at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve welcomes photographers to enter their imagery in the forthcoming annual exhibition: “SNAP! Living with Trees” (August 20th – September 24th, 2017)

What about trees inspires or appeals to you? We will accept up to five images from each photographer of trees, or parts of trees, taken within the boundaries of the Preserve, including the Rockwood Hall area (adjacent to the Hudson River), Pocantico Hills and Stone Barns Farms.

Applications are available at the Preserve Office or online at: www.friendsrock.org and www.nysparks.com/parks/59

IMPORTANT DATES:

The committee looks forward to your submissions and applications by July 25th.

We will notify you of our selections by August 1st.

Accepted images should be printed, framed, and delivered by August 11th by 3:30 pm.

An artists’ reception will take place Sunday, August 20th, from 1-3 pm.

Exhibit ends September 24th. Unsold work can be picked up on September 25th.

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form