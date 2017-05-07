Sunday, May 07, 2017
   
Written by River Journal Tarrytown Monday, 24 April 2017

On Thursday June 1st, J.P. Doyle’s will host a charity softball game at Devries Park in Sleepy Hollow. The National Anthem and intros will take place at 6:30pm, followed by the first pitch at 7:00pm. The event will feature celebrety co-hosts, and a special appearance by Sour Shoes, from the Howard Stern Show. Admission is $10, and $5 for students.

 

 

