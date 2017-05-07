Get your garden on Earth Day Weekend!

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Get your garden on this Earth Day Weekend at Hilltop Hanover Farm, and read on for a list of April's upcoming events and workshops:

Plant Sale - Friday, April 21st 1pm-6pm

Get your vegetable starts, potted herbs, and local seed packs to get your garden off to a great start this spring! Find new and exciting heirloom varieties as well as your old favorites.

Vegetable Garden Workshop - Saturday, April 22nd 2pm-4pm

Celebrate Earth Day and learn to successfully grow fresh vegetables right in your backyard with veteran Farmer Michelle Graham

Learn to Compost - Sunday, April 23rd 10am-11:30am

Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with you own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost system with Head Farmer Max Zanke

Container Gardening - Saturday, April 29th 2pm-4pm

Learn to grow great vegetables using tiny spaces such as your deck, patio, or a small backyard. Go home with 3 seedlings especially suited to flourish in your new container garden!

