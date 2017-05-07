Sunday, May 07, 2017
   
Text Size
Banner

Get your garden on Earth Day Weekend!

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Tuesday, 11 April 2017

Get your garden on this Earth Day Weekend at Hilltop Hanover Farm, and read on for a list of April's upcoming events and workshops:

Plant Sale - Friday, April 21st 1pm-6pm

Get your vegetable starts, potted herbs, and local seed packs to get your garden off to a great start this spring! Find new and exciting heirloom varieties as well as your old favorites.

Vegetable Garden Workshop - Saturday, April 22nd 2pm-4pm

Celebrate Earth Day and learn to successfully grow fresh vegetables right in your backyard with veteran Farmer Michelle Graham

Learn to Compost - Sunday, April 23rd 10am-11:30am

Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with you own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost system with Head Farmer Max Zanke

Container Gardening - Saturday, April 29th 2pm-4pm

Learn to grow great vegetables using tiny spaces such as your deck, patio, or a small backyard. Go home with 3 seedlings especially suited to flourish in your new container garden!

To learn more about upcoming events at Hilltop Hanover Farm click here.

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form