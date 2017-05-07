“Brew at the Zoo” Returns to the Bronx Zoo for Second Year

Written by Max Pulsinelli

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2016, New York City's wildest beer festival – "Brew at the Zoo" – is returning for an encore on Friday, June 16.

Brew at the Zoo is a craft beer tasting event will feature more than 40 craft breweries serving more than 100 variations of ales, lagers, porters, IPAs, and more. Food options will include NYC food truck staples, local eateries, and variety of classic beer hall bites at any one of the Bronx Zoo cafes.

Gates will open to ticket holders at 6pm and last call will be at 10:45pm.

Some of the Bronx Zoo residents will be out late to greet people as they get settled in for the evening. From 6 to 7:30pm grizzly bears, giraffes, lemurs, sea lions and more will be on exhibit before the beer and wine tasting begins.

At 7pm samples of over 100 varieties of wine and beer will start to flow. The zoo has expanded the event to include live music and DJs in several areas of the park as well as a retro game room, karaoke, and animal IQ bar trivia.

General Admission tickets are available for $69.99 and include a 5oz commemorative souvenir cup with unlimited beer samplings, live entertainment, complimentary photo booth, and exhibit access. VIP tickets are available for $99.99 and include all General Admission perks, plus express check-in, access to a VIP area with premium beer, wine and light hors d'oeuvres, unlimited fountain soda, and swag bag.

Net proceeds will support WCS’s mission of saving wildlife and wild places around the globe. Everyone must be 21 or older to enter. Designated Driver tickets are also available for $39.99.

For tickets and a full schedule of activities, events, vendors, breweries, visit www.BronxZoo.com/BREW.

Tickets on sale now. This event is expected to sell out. Last entry is at 10pm.

About the Bronx Zoo:

WCS’s Bronx Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays, 5:30 p.m. weekends from April to October; 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m all days November to March. Adult general admission is $19.95, children (3-12 years old) $12.95, children under 3 are free, seniors (65+) are $17.95. Parking is $16 for cars and $20 for buses. The Bronx Zoo is conveniently located off the Bronx River Parkway at Exit 6; by train via the #2 or #5 or by bus via the #9, #12, #19, #22, MetroNorth, or BxM11 Express Bus service (from Manhattan that stops just outside the gate.) To plan your trip, visit bronxzoo.com or call 718-367-1010.