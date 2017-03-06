Monday, March 06, 2017
   
A One-Man Show Written and Performed by Robert Bonvento

Prior to founding River Journal  in 1997, a monthly publication mailed extensively throughout Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Briarcliff Manor and Ossining, NY, Robert Bonvento worked professionally in theatre, television and film as an actor and writer. He appeared regularly in the 1980s on “All My Children,’ and also wrote and hosted a segment of PM Magazine for Metromedia TV (Channel 5), both filmed in New York City. He also appeared theatrically Off-Broadway before moving to Los Angeles for additional television and film work. One film “Private Wars” took him  to Yugoslavia at the time the country was still an eastern bloc country.

“I felt like I was in a movie within a movie. Everywhere we went there were tall men in long leather coats watching us,” he said, recollecting the reality of a Communist regime.

He returns to his work onstage with “Aging – a Bad Rap” with a one-man show that reflects on the lives of 8 people ranging in age from 6 to 103 years old.  “Aging a Bad Rap” melds the spoken word together with music, dance, photography and videography. It is a show about the perceptions and realities of growing older. It is touching and comedic. It is significant and truthful.

Excerpt from “Aging a Bad Rap.”  So let’s continue rhyming and let’s not check our timing… ‘cause not everything in life makes sense. What matters is gettin’ off that fence. You may be 60, 70, 80 or damn near out the door. It’s just a number nothin’ more. What you do determines the score!

All proceeds from this benefit performance will go Hope's Door a non-profit organization in Pleasantville, NY whose motto is Embracing Life Free From Domestic Abuse.

Regeneron, National Resources (Hudson Harbor), Phelps Memorial Hospital, Sunnyside Federal Bank and HR Hudson are sponsoring the performance.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/agingabadrap2017 or by calling the Theatre at 877-840-0457.

“Even in Westchester, one of country’s most affluent counties, one in four women is the victim of domestic violence and one in five girls will be sexually or physically abused before high school graduation. Hope’s Door, a Pleasantville based non-profit seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety.”

Proceeds from Aging  - a Bad Rap will benefit Hope’s Door.

 

 

 

