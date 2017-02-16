Thursday, February 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Banner

In Support of a Worthy Cause, Brightview Tarrytown Hosts Winter Boutique, Open House

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by Sarah Schlenker Thursday, 16 February 2017

Brightview Senior Living of Tarrytown will be hosting a charity event for veterans and inviting vendors to sell their wares at this Winter Boutique and Open House on Saturday, February 25th. The event, which will take place from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, will raise money to purchase a service dog for veterans in need of assistance.

Local artists and vendors – including Lula Roe, Pampered Chef, Origami Owl Jewelry, Sentsy, Stella & Dot, and Initials Inc. – will be selling crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, make-up, pet treats, candles and other unique gifts.

A Wine and Cheese Tasting as well as raffle prizes will be awarded.

The event is free but donations will be accepted to benefit Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD), an area non-profit organization with which residents at Brightview Tarrytown are partnering to raise money to purchase a service dog for a wounded veteran.

For a $50 vendor donation, you can reserve a clothed table at this Winter Boutique. 100% of this donation will be used to support the ECAD organization.

To RSVP, reserve a clothed table or for more information about Brightview Tarrytown, please contact Marianne or Kaitlin at 914-297-8594.

About Brightview:

Brightview Tarrytown features dedicated Assisted Living apartment homes as well as Wellspring Village®, Brightview’s specially-designed neighborhood where people living with dementia live full, engaged and meaningful lives. The community – located at 581 Old White Plains Road – opened on October 12, 2015.

Brightview Senior Living and its parent company, The Shelter Group, successfully create and manage innovative, award-winning senior living communities in the mid-Atlantic to New England region. For more information on Brightview Senior Living, please visit www.brightviewseniorliving.com.

Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form