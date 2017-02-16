Weekend Events In Westchester County Parks

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Looking for things to do over the weekend? Read on for a full listing of weekend happenings, projects, programs and events across a variety of Westchester County parks, for the weekend of February 17th - 20th, 2017.

Friday, February 17

Croton Point Park, Croton Point Avenue, Croton-On-Hudson – (914) 862-5290

Riverlovers Pot Luck Supper and Program – 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a program featuring “Frontline: The Choice 2016,” a discussion of the two 2016 presidential candidates. Info at RiverLovers.org.

Saturday, February 18

Read Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Playland Parkway, Rye – (914) 967-8720

Volunteer Corps Work Day – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Help with invasive plant removal, trail work, beach clean-up, and more. Weather permitting.

Lenoir Preserve, Dudley Street, Yonkers – (914) 968-5851

Winter Tree Identification – 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

A hike to learn how to identify trees in the winter without their leaves.

Marshlands Conservancy, Route 1 (Boston Post Road), Rye – (914) 835-4466

Volunteer Work Project: Curator’s Choice – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring work gloves. Hand tools provided.

Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, Routes 35 & 121 South, Cross River – (914) 864-7322

Family Tapping Experience – TBD

Bring your family to learn the ins and outs of tapping trees for maple sugaring. By reservation only. Fee $25 per family; includes a bottle of maple syrup at season’s end. Also on 2/25.

Saturday and Sunday, February 18 & 19

Croton Point Park, Croton Point Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson - (914) 862-5290

Project Feeder Watch – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Identify and record bird feeders with members of Saw Mill Audubon. Great photo opportunities!

Also 2/25 & 26.

Sunday, February 19

Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282

Sugaring – Noon – 3 p.m.

Visit the sugar house and watch the sugaring process up close.

Also 2/26.

Marshlands Conservancy, Route 1 (Boston Post Road), Rye – (914) 835-4466

Make ‘n’ Take Bluebird Nesting Boxes – 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Make a nesting box to take home with you. One box per family.

More info at parks.westchestergov.com