Saturday, January 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Astorino Announces 68th Annual Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational At County Center

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by Karen Sposato Friday, 06 January 2017

County Executive Robert P. Astorino announced today, more than 1,000 cheerleaders representing high schools and middle schools from Westchester and surrounding counties will vie for top honors during the 68th Annual Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. “This is a wonderful opportunity for talented young people from Westchester and surrounding communities to showcase their skills,“ Astorino said.

Competitive cheer squads will be judged on their jumps, tumbling, partner stunts, pyramids/basket tosses, choreography, timing, projection and the difficulty of their routines.

Competitions will begin at 4 p.m. on both nights.

The Grand Champions trophy competition, during which the first place winners of the five varsity divisions from each day compete, will take place on Thursday night. At the conclusion of each competition, all varsity, junior varsity and middle school squads will be eligible for the Sportsmanship Award sponsored by the Westchester County Police Benevolent Association.

In addition, the Annette Hroncich Westchester County Cheerleading Association scholarships will be awarded based on candidates’ academic average, interview, written essay, school and community involvement and cheerleading ability.

The United States Marine Corps will present the colors for the opening ceremony each evening.

Spectator admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students with school I.D. (one ticket per I.D.), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 6, at the County Center box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office is closed Saturdays through Mondays except for ticketed events held that day.

Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.

The Westchester County Cheerleading Invitational is sponsored by Westchester County Parks, Westchester Parks Foundation, the Westchester County Cheerleading Association and the Westchester County Police Benevolent Association.

The Westchester County Center is located at 198 Central Avenue in White Plains. Parking is $10 per car.

Go to www.countycenter.biz or call the Westchester County Center at (914) 995-4050.

Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form