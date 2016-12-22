Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Giving Back to Underserved Children: Brightview Tarrytown Partners with Toys for Tots

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Thursday, 08 December 2016

Because helping others is important to the residents and associates at Brightview Tarrytown, a popular senior living community in Tarrytown, New York, they have partnered with Toys for Tots to benefit children in need over the next month. Brightview will serve as a drop off site for these community donations.  Donations to Toys for Tots can be made Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm until December 18.

“Helping our community is important to us,” says resident Pamela Hogg.  “We are not only giving back but spreading joy to others.”

“We’ve heard repeatedly from our residents that they want to contribute and make a difference in the lives of others,” adds Executive Director Deanna DiStasio.  “We are in awe of their continued generosity and compassion for others.”

“This seemed like a natural fit for Brightview Tarrytown.  Everyone is excited to help make this holiday season a memorable one for children in need in the Westchester region.”

The Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year, and distributes the toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community, and has been supported by the United States Marine Corps since 1991.

To learn more about the Toys for Tots Program, visit www.toysfortots.org.  To learn more about the local Toys for Tots Program in Westchester or to donate online, visit www.t4twestchester.org/donate.

To learn more about Brightview Tarrytown, visit www.brightviewtarrytown.com or call Marianne or Kaitlin at 914-297-8594.

