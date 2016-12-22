Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

75 Years Later

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Wednesday, 07 December 2016

As Pearl Harbor becomes a 75th Anniversary, a former 19-year-old soldier, who witnessed the attack firsthand, is actually in Hawaii. Now 94 years old, Armando "Chick" Galella of Sleepy Hollow was the beneficiary of a fundraiser held earlier this fall at J.P. Doyle's Restaurant and Public House.

Owners Brian Doyle and Nick Bell, along with David Schroedel and the help of generous patrons, raised enough money (unbeknownst to Chick at the time) to send him back to the Island and the commemoration of an event that has lived with him for such a very long time.

We wish him and the other survivors of Pearl Harbor, whose numbers have dwindled remarkably as the years mount and their ages advance, peace of mind and acceptance of our deep gratitude for their service.

For Chick Galella this voyage back to Pearl Harbor has been a lifetime in coming.

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form