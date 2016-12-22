Weekend Events In Westchester County Parks

Written by Karen Sposato

Read on for a full listing of all the upcoming weekend events from December 15th to 18th:

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, DEC. 15 - 18

Kensico Dam Plaza, One Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla – (914) 231-4033

Westchester’s Winter Wonderland –

Thursday and Sunday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A gala celebration of the season with a spectacular light show, visits with Santa, rides, vendors, food and ice skating. Pay-one-price admission: $15 per person over age 2.

See full December schedule including weekdays at WWinterwonderland.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Croton Point Nature Center, Croton-on-Hudson – (914) 862-5297

Riverlovers Pot Luck Supper and Film – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Supper and PBS film “Nine Months that Made You.”

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, Route 35 and 121 South, Cross River – (914) 864-7322

Naturalist’s Choice Hike – 1 p.m.

Who knows where the naturalist will take you today? Come and find out!

Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary, Playland Park, Rye – (914) 967-8720

Winter Ecology Walk – 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

A hike to learn about how the flora and fauna survive the cold winter months, followed by refreshments. Co-sponsored by Friends of Read Sanctuary.

Cranberry Lake Preserve, Old Orchard Street, North White Plains – (914) 428-1005

Holiday Crafts – 1 p.m.

Have fun making holiday crafts to decorate your home or use as gifts. Fee $4; pre-registration required by 12/9.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY, DEC. 16 and 17

Croton Point Nature Center, Croton Point Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson – (914) 862-5297

Project Feeder Watch – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Join this Citizen Science project with Saw Mill River Audubon’s Bonnie Talluto to learn about local birds and count them on weekends this winter. Also, 12/24 and 31.

Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial, Route 35, Somers – (914) 864-7258

Holidays on the Hill Train Show – 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Train show, hayrides, tree sale and shopping. Evening hours TBA at the Friends of Lasdon web site, LasdonPark.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Croton Point Nature Center, Croton-on-Hudson – (914) 862-5297

Fascinating Forensic Archaeology – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Professional archaeologist and forensic investigator Eugene Boesch uncovers the mysteries and the techniques of using archaeology as a crime scene investigative method.

Further information can be found at parks.westchestergov.com.