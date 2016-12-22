Astorino Announces Return Of Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament To Westchester County Center

Written by Ned McCormack

County Executive Robert P. Astorino announced that registration is now open for the Westchester County Co-ed Volleyball Tournament, to be held Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5, 2017, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

“We’re bringing the fun indoors where energetic Westchester residents can maintain their fitness and vigorous lifestyle, “Astorino said.

The tournament is open to men and women, 18 years of age and older. The tournament will be played in Round Robin format on Wednesday to determine the ranking of each team, with a double-elimination tournament for the championship round on Thursday. The tournament will be played in two levels of competition: recreation and power recreation. Awards will be given to the winning teams and runners-up in each division.

The fee is $200 per team, with a limit of 20 teams. Deadline for registration is Dec. 30.

The Co-ed Volleyball Tournament is sponsored by Westchester County Parks and the Westchester Parks Foundation.

The Westchester County Center is located at 198 Central Avenue in White Plains. Parking fees apply.

Go to www.countycenter.biz to download an application, or to receive an entry form by mail, call (914) 231-4645.