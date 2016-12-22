Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Banner

Blessing of the Headless Horseman

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by River Journal Tarrytown Tuesday, 27 September 2016

Reverend Jeffrey H. Gargano will perform a blessing of the Headless Horseman and his horse at the historic Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 1:00 pm as part of its annual Old Dutch Church Fest to officially start Halloween season in Sleepy Hollow Country. The 331-year old church is the oldest standing church in New York State and a National Historic Landmark.

It is still an active house of worship and the congregation of the Dutch Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns extends their mission of Christian hospitality to the thousands of visitors that attend the Fest.  Come and meet the legendary Headless Horseman while enjoying bratwurst and pumpkin ale, enjoy a free tour of the Old Dutch Church and Burying Ground, or attend one of the special prayer and music services every Sunday in October at 12:00 noon.  The Old Dutch Church Fest is every weekend in October including Columbus Day and Halloween from 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm at 430 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Address and Contact Information:

Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow

430 North Broadway

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

www.rctodc.org

Tel: 914-631-4497

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form