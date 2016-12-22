Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Reverend Jeffrey H. Gargano will perform a blessing of the Headless Horseman and his horse at the historic Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 1:00 pm as part of its annual Old Dutch Church Fest to officially start Halloween season in Sleepy Hollow Country. The 331-year old church is the oldest standing church in New York State and a National Historic Landmark.

It is still an active house of worship and the congregation of the Dutch Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns extends their mission of Christian hospitality to the thousands of visitors that attend the Fest. Come and meet the legendary Headless Horseman while enjoying bratwurst and pumpkin ale, enjoy a free tour of the Old Dutch Church and Burying Ground, or attend one of the special prayer and music services every Sunday in October at 12:00 noon. The Old Dutch Church Fest is every weekend in October including Columbus Day and Halloween from 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm at 430 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Address and Contact Information:

Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow

430 North Broadway

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

www.rctodc.org

Tel: 914-631-4497