Astorino Honors Gold Star Mothers

Gold Star Mother’s Day was established in 1936 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, to be observed on the last Sunday in September. The day is set aside to acknowledge the uniquely painful burden borne by the mothers of fallen soldiers.
“Each of you delivered to us a brave, selfless individual who was so confident, so gallant, as to undertake the noblest of causes, that being to serve, protect and defend the way of life for 300 million strangers,” said Astorino. “Thank you for bearing the grief; for standing tall and inspiring us all. And most of all, thank you for giving us our heroes. Where would we be without them?”
As the names of the fallen were read aloud, the Gold Star Mothers in attendance stood silent sentry at the tree under which their child’s memorial plaque rests. Following a rifle salute, Taps was played by a distant bugler and the ceremony came to a close.