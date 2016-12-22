New Member Added To Phelps Hospital Board Of Directors

He is a Certified Public Accountant, formerly Chief Financial Officer at Rose Associates, LLC, a real estate investment firm that develops, owns and manages residential, office and commercial properties. He was with Rose Associates, LLC, from 1976 until his retirement in 2007. Sullivan has volunteered with the Village of Croton-on-Hudson in several capacities: as a Trustee, a member of the Planning Board, and Chair of the parking lot committee. His other previous volunteer efforts include serving as a Trustee at Elmira College, a member of Catholic Charities Community Services, and a member of Citizens Housing and Planning Council. He is a member of the Sleepy Hollow Country Club, where he has served as assistant treasurer and club treasurer. Sullivan graduated from Herbert H. Lehman College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 1973.
